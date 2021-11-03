Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): As India is all set to celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal informed that a total of 12 lakh lamps will be illuminated to celebrate Deepotsav.

"Out of these, nine lakh lamps will be lit on Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya. The Guinness Book of World Records team will be present at the event. The remaining three lakh lamps will be lit in the rest of the city," he stated.

"This time in the Deepotsav, apart from 45 help groups, students from 15 Universities and five colleges including students of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University will also participate as volunteers. A total of 12,000 volunteers will be there. These volunteers will use 3,600 litres of mustard oil to light these lamps," he added.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will attend the event n Ramkatha Park as the chief guest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other officials will also pay their visit.

Further, a 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana will be organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi in the evening. Fireworks and laser shows will be organised from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. (ANI)

