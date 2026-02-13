Canada National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) face off on 13 February, in a vital Group D clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both sides are searching for their first points of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after opening-round defeats. While Canada struggled against South Africa, the UAE showed batting promise in their loss to New Zealand. Mosca Brothers: All You Need to Know About Anthony and Justin, The Italy Cricket Team Opening Batting Pair.

Where To Watch Canada vs UAE

Fans can access the match through various platforms depending on their region. In India, the Star Sports Network holds the television rights, while digital viewers can stream the game via the JioHotstar app and website.

In Canada and the United States, Willow TV remains the primary broadcaster, with free access provided for all Team USA matches. UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports Cricket, with streaming available on the NOW platform. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group Group D Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Time 15:00 IST Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Telecast (North America) Willow TV Telecast (UK) Sky Sports Cricket

Canada vs UAE Team News

Canada enter the match following a heavy loss to South Africa, where their bowling unit struggled to contain the Proteas' hitters. However, opener Navneet Dhaliwal’s recent half-century remains a positive sign for the North American side.

The UAE, meanwhile, showed significant batting depth by posting 173 against New Zealand, despite eventually losing. Captain Muhammad Waseem will be looking for improved discipline from his bowlers on a Delhi pitch that historically favours high-scoring encounters and compact boundaries.

