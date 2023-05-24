Thane, May 24: A deer has died after some stray dogs attacked it in Maharashtra's Thane district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The deer was part of a herd that had come to a pond at Kutal Baragaon village in Tokawde of Murbad taluka on Monday afternoon, range forest officer Santosh Dagle told PTI. Deer Dies in Stray Dog Attack in West Bengal's Jhargram.

The animal was alone after drinking water when the stray dogs attacked it, the official said. Jammu and Kashmir: Tea Seller Saves Wild Deer From Stray Dogs in Kathua.

The injured deer was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Murbad where it died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning, he said.

