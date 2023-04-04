Jhargram (WB), Apr 4 (PTI) A deer that strayed into a village from a forest in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday was killed in an attack by street dogs, officials said.

The fawn of a chital deer strayed into Jariamura village in Binpur police station area from a nearby forest, they said.

Also Read | #WATCH | King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Meets President Droupadi Murmu in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On seeing it, a pack of stray dogs chased it. The dogs also bite it, villagers said.

To escape the dogs, it jumped into a pond. After villagers rescued it from the pond, it died.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk, Assures Support To Extend Credit Facility (See Pics).

The carcass was taken to the Jhargram range office by forest officials. The deer will be cremated after a post-mortem, officials said.

An investigation will be done into the incident, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)