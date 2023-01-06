Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 6 (ANI): BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday lashed out at Sanjay Raut after a court here issued a non-bailable warrant against the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader.

The court issued the warrant after Raut did not appear in the Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by Somaiya's wife Medha Kirit Somaiya.

"Is Sanjay Raut afraid of coming to court? I am sure Medha Somaiya will get justice," Kirit Somaiya told reporters here.

Raut had accused Medha Kirit Somaiya and her husband of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam in the construction of public toilets in the area under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Raut was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.

On June 28 this year, he was summoned by the ED in connection to the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Raut was released by a special court in Mumbai on bail in November, 2022, and his release was considered a relief for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance before the municipal elections. (ANI)

