New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

In a post on X he said, "The road accident that happened in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the families of all the deceased including the children killed in this. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery to all the injured. The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims."

Earlier, four children were killed and around a dozen got injured after the bus carrying them overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened near Salarpur village under Dewa police station of the district as the bus driver lost his control over the wheels in a bid to save a bike rider. Schoolchildren were returning from Lucknow after having a picnic.

According to the police, the children are from Composite School, Harakka and had gone on a picnic to Lucknow Zoo.

On information, police reached the spot and with the help of the villagers, they started the rescue operation.

All the injured children were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

One of the school teachers accompanying the school children said "We went to Lucknow on an educational trip with a staff of five people. After completing the educational tour, we were returning towards Suratganj. Then the bus went out of control in a bid to save the bike rider and overturned on the side of the road.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Barabanki CN Sinha who reached the incident site confirmed the incident and said that four children had died. The rest of the children have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. (ANI)

