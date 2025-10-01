New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his wishes on the occasion of Mahanavami, the ninth day of the Sharadiya Navratri.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Singh said, "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami. May the blessings of Maa Durga bring you happiness, prosperity, and excellent health."

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the Defence Accounts Department's 278th Foundation Day, highlighted the need to create an innovative ecosystem to boost research and development in the country, which can enhance the defence sector in the face of changing warfare.

Singh said that modern warfare is becoming "technology-oriented. "Modern warfare is becoming more and more technology-oriented, which is unbelievable. These days, new technologies are used as a surprise element on a large scale in warfare. This creates a concerning situation for us as well. The modern technology used in modern warfare is based on years and years of research and development, and hence, we cannot ignore it," he said.

He further said, "It now demands that we prepare an innovative ecosystem that upgrades our defence sector. We all should work in that department."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Things are changing around us, looking at them, the requirement in security is also increasing, and that is why the defence budget is also increasing year after year."Highlighting the defence budget, he added that with an increase in budget, the responsibility to use it wisely also doubles. Mentioning the role of the Defence Accounts Department, he said, "I want to say that the need for research and development today poses a challenge to DAD, on how to manage the fund while funding the research and development as well."

He also highlighted the government's commitment towards booting technology development and said, "With increasing technology development fund and along with DRDO, we are working to increase technology development."Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for greater integration and a standardised system for the Indian Army to respond effectively to cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar held in New Delhi, Singh assured complete support from the Ministry of Defence for the system.

"Our armed forces have developed audit systems over the years of experience... In today's era of integrated operations, it is crucial that these systems remain seamlessly interconnected. Working in isolation can pose a significant challenge to decision-making... An integrated system will also enhance the military's confidence... Today, we face the threat of cyberattacks and information warfare... We must set standards for these. When we talk about standardisation, it doesn't mean that the armed forces will lose their identity... We cannot impose the same procedure on every military... We must develop a system that coordinates the work of all three services... I am confident that we will discuss this. The Ministry of Defence will provide all possible support..." Singh said while addressing the seminar. (ANI)

