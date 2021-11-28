New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the 73rd National Cadet Corps' Raising Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday greeted all cadets and ex-cadets and said that the expansion of NCC in these border and coastal districts will certainly motivate the youth from these areas to join the armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provide unique opportunities to India's youth and help them imbibe discipline and patriotism in their lives.

Also Read | Why WHO Skipped Two Greek Alphabets Nu and Xi While Naming the New COVID-19 Variant Omicron.

"On the occasion of National Cadet Corps' Raising Day, greetings to all the cadets and ex-cadets. The multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provide unique opportunities to India's youth and help them imbibe discipline and patriotism in their lives," Singh tweeted.

He further said that the nation looks forward to NCC to inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless service amongst our youth.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Man Gets Taj Mahal Like Home Built as Gift for Wife (See Pics).

"The expansion of NCC in these border and coastal districts will certainly motivate the youth from these areas to join the armed forces. The nation looks forward to NCC, to inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless service amongst our youth," he tweeted.

The Defence Minister informed that a total increase of one lakh additional cadet strength in all three streams of India's Armed Forces has been successfully achieved after the expansion of NCC coverage in border and coastal regions of the country was announced last year.

"A scheme for expansion of NCC coverage, in Border and Coastal regions of the country was announced by PM Shri @narendramodi, last year. A total increase of one lakh additional cadet strength in all three streams of India's Armed Forces has been successfully achieved," he tweeted.

The minister also gave a call to people who have been associated with the NCC during school or college days to join the NCC prestigious alumni association.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi became the first member of the NCC Alumni Association this month. If you have been associated with the NCC during school or college days, you can join this prestigious alumni association. Visit http://indiancc.nic.in to register. @HQ_DG_NCC," Singh tweeted.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Alumni Association in Jhansi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)