New Delhi, April 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine. A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release. COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 20%, 12,591 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said. COVID-19 Threat in India: PMO Reviews Situation, Calls for Readiness of Hospitals Amid Rise of Coronavirus Cases.

On Wednesday he attended the Army Commanders conference during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers. He practised firing on small arms firing simulator.

