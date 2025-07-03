New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The defence ministry on Thursday cleared capital acquisition of military hardware and platforms worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

The procurement projects were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC accorded approval for procurement of armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare system, integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services and surface-to-air missiles, according to an official readout.

These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces, it said.

Approvals were also accorded for procurement of mine counter measure vessels, super rapid gun mount and submersible autonomous vessels. "These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels," the ministry said.

