Tezpur (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur, the sole DRDO lab in Northeast India, celebrated its 63rd Lab Raising Day with great enthusiasm and pride.

The event was attended by Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, as the Chief Guest. Ankur Bharali, District Commissioner of Sonitpur, and Brig. Saurabh Joshi, Commander of the 375 Composite Artillery Brigade, were the Guests of Honour.

Adding a special touch to the occasion was the presence of retired officers and staff of DRL, who joined the celebrations to mark the lab's remarkable journey of six decades.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by the Director of DRL, Dev Vrat Kamboj, who reflected on the lab's significant achievements over the past year. In his 63rd Lab Raising Day address, he emphasized the importance of reformation and transformation to enhance the performance of research and development (R&D) organizations in addressing emerging challenges.

A video documentary showcasing DRL's journey, research milestones, and accomplishments over the past year was presented during the event, offering an inspiring glimpse into its contributions to scientific innovation and national security.

Brig. Saurabh Joshi lauded DRL for its pivotal role in providing innovative technological solutions to challenges faced by Army personnel in Northeast India. He highlighted the lab's contributions to nation-building and its dedication to addressing the unique operational needs of the region.

Bidyut Chandan Deka commended the remarkable R&D efforts of DRL and underscored the importance of fostering collaboration between DRL and Assam Agricultural University. He stressed the potential for driving innovative research and achieving shared goals through synergistic efforts in the future.

The DRL 63rd Lab Raising Day celebration served as a platform to honour the lab's past achievements while reaffirming its commitment to excellence in research and innovation, contributing significantly to the scientific and technological advancement of the region and the nation. (ANI)

