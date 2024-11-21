Kaithal, November 21: Fire broke out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal district in Haryana on Thursday.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Currently, the fire officials are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Haryana: 4 Cars, 1 Auto Gutted in Fire After Massive Blaze Breaks out at Parking Lot in Ambala.

Kaithal Fire Video

#WATCH | Haryana | Fire breaks out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal; Fire tenders are present to control the fire. As per a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the… pic.twitter.com/xNeQqxDFhM — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

According to a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the overhead power cables. Further details are awaited.

