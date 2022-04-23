Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) A defused tiffin bomb dumped in a well in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has been recovered, police said on Saturday.

The bomb was recovered from a well in Singha village under Haroli subdivision in a joint operation of the Himachal and Punjab police teams, he said.

The bomb was traced on the revelation by an accused involved in some blasts in Punjab's Nawanshahr district in December, the official added.

The accused had told Punjab Police during his interrogation that he had given a defused bomb to his cousin Amandeep in Una for dumping it, he said, adding Amandeep too was arrested by the Punjab police.

HP police chief Sanjay Kundu, meanwhile, formed a Special Investigation Team to probe whether the case of the disposal of the diffused bomb was linked to a blast in a car at Manikaran in HP's Kullu district.

An FIR under section 435 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered in the Kullu police station regarding the Manikaran blast on January 29.

