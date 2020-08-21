Dehradun/Pithoragarh, Aug 21 (PTI) A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district early on Friday, while the body of a woman was found in a village four days after she went missing in the wake of a landslide.

Intermittent rains also lashed various parts of the state blocking several roads, including those leading to the Himalayan temples.

Also Read | Srisailam Plant Fire: 9 Dead in Blaze at Telangana Hydroelectric Power Plant; President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Express Grief.

A house collapsed following rains around 3 am in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district, killing its owner Kushal Nath and his two children, including son Dhanajay aged four and daughter Nikita aged two, besides leaving his wife Nidhi (25) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said.

The house seems to have collapsed because of being old, he said.

Also Read | EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

Kushal Nath, 27, had recently bought it from someone, the DM said.

SDRF and police personnel extricated the bodies from the rubble of the house besides rescuing Nath's wife who was injured in the incident, Jogdande said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Office in Dehradun said the body of 32-year-old Bhagirathi Devi, who had gone missing after a landslide on August 17, was found in Jumma village of Dharchula area in Pithoragarh district on Friday.

The roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri got blocked at several points with rocks and boulders tumbling down the hills following rains, the state disaster management office said in Dehradun.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked in Totaghati in Chamoli, the road to Kedarnath at Jaleshwar Mahadev and Sitapur parking at Rudraprayag and the one to Yamunotri at Silai bend in Uttarkashi, it said.

Tawaghat-Pangla, Tawaghat-Sobla, Jauljibi-Munsiyari and Ghat-Pithoragarh roads in Pithoragarh district were also blocked besides Bhatraujkhan-Ramnagar road in Almora, Dugadda-Kotdwar road in Pauri district and the road beyond Kodiyala at Vyasi in Tehri district, the disaster management office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)