New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress on Friday asserted that any delay in Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member on account of "excuses" by the government would be malafide, unfair and "completely contrary to the heart and soul of parliamentary democracy".

The Opposition party said if the government delays his re-instatement by making excuses as the ones it made in the case of NCP MP Mohammad Faizal, it will have no alternative but to take legal recourse.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson and Gandhi's counsel Abhishek Singhvi said Gandhi's voice for the cause of the people will soon be heard in Parliament.

"This entire country has heard and seen Rahul Gandhi in action inside and outside Parliament. His actions, his speech, his thought process, his abhiyaans (campaigns) are ultimately animated by his thinking -- Daro Mat. He has demonstrated time and again the courage of his convictions," Singhvi said.

"Rahul Gandhi has shown exemplary courage, restraint and faith in the judicial process. This entire incident has demonstrated the vital importance of an opposition which will not be backing down. Which is Rahul Gandhi's calling card -- 'don't backdown," he said.

"This has also demonstrated how the opposition, and principal voice among them is Rahul Gandhi, doesn't yield on important issues such as farmers' issues and unemployment," he said.

Asked what would be the course of action if there is a delay in the reinstatement of Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member as it happened with NCP leader Mohammad Faizal, Singhvi said, "You can find many excuses...I can find 10 more excuses...It will show malafide, it will be unfair, it will be graceless and it will be completely contrary to the heart and soul of parliamentary democracy which requires certain etiquette and give and take."

Faizal was back in Lok Sabha in March as his disqualification was revoked after more than 10 weeks.

Asked if the Speaker may need to seek the opinion of the law ministry, Singhvi said the answer was "an emphatic no".

"What prevents him from asking the opinion of commerce ministry after law ministry, this would be seen as excuses," Singhvi asserted.

"Just as we have faith in courts and justice, we have faith in democracy. I said I have hope and trust that will not have to do in this case what I had to do in the Lakshdweep case. That hope and trust remains for a couple of more days. Ultimately if that is belied and betrayed then as as law abiding citizens we will have to go to court," Singhvi said.

He said lower courts have repeatedly said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise but he asserted he is fighting on principles.

Addressing the press conference along with Singhvi and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress' leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the end, democracy won.

Chowdhury said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and called for Gandhi's re-instatement.

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

The Lok Sabha speaker can now restore his membership on his own or Gandhi, armed with the apex court order, seek restoration of his status as an MP.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

