New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of IDBI bank employees in the Parliament House complex during which the bank officials expressed their strong opposition to the government's reported move to privatise the bank.

During the meeting, the employees highlighted the assurance given by the BJP-led NDA government in 2003 and said it is clearly being disregarded.

The delegation expressed their strong opposition to the government's move to privatise IDBI, the Congress said in a post on X.

The IDBI employees also conveyed their concerns that selling a profitable public sector bank to private entities would adversely impact the nation, the general public and the bank's employees.

