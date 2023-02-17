New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A person sustained injuries after a piece of shuttering from an under-construction metro pier fell on his vehicle at Haiderpur Badli in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was rescued after the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"A man got injured after a piece of shuttering from an under-construction metro pier fell on his vehicle at Haiderpur Badli. The driver was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment," police said.

Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura, officials said.

"Shuttering is a process, where wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set," they explained.

DMRC officials have rushed to the site and all necessary assistance is being offered to the injured.

"A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter," officials added. (ANI)

