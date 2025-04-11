New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): One person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi during the dust storm which struck the national capital, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the wall of a six-floor building that was under construction collapsed during the dust storm.

Vineet Kumar, ADCP 1 East Delhi, said that the injured had been taken to the hospital.

Vineet Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call...when we reached the spot, we got to know that construction of a 6-floor building was going on and a wall of the building has collapsed. One person died and two sustained injuries...the injured have been taken to hospital...the wall collapsed during the dust storm."

Earlier, fifteen flights were diverted, and several were delayed at the Delhi airport due to dust storms and gusty winds, as per the Airport sources.

Delhi experienced dust storm on Friday evening. Several parts of Delhi were impacted by the change in weather, which also provided relief from scorching heat.

Air India issued a travel advisory for their passengers after the sudden change of weather in Delhi and northern areas. According to the advisory, heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which some of the Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or are delayed.

The officials are closely monitoring the situation and are doing the best possible to minimalise the disruptions.

"Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport", the travel advisory said.

The dust storm on Friday evening led to trees falling in some areas and residents shutting windows to prevent dust from entering their houses.

Traffic was also disrupted as trees or their branches fell. Flight operations were also impacted in parts of northern India. Delhi also witnessed a dust storm on Thursday. (ANI)

