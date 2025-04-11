The weather in Delhi suddenly changed on Friday, April 11, in the evening. The sky turned cloudy, followed by light drizzle and duststorms in some parts of the national capital. News agency ANI shared a video of the dust storm in Delhi's Dwarka. While rains brought much-needed relief to Delhiites amid a heatwave, the dust storm caused major inconvenience to the residents. Dust storm in Delhi also caused the collapsed of the tree branches in Mandi House area. Weather Forecast Today, April 11: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Delhi Weather Update

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi experience a sudden change in weather with dust storm in various parts. Visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/SRfWdYKivg — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

Dust Storm in Delhi

#WATCH | Several parts of Delhi experience dust storm this evening. Visuals from VP House pic.twitter.com/IDC7vuWEav — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

Delhi Witness Dust Storm

#WATCH | Several parts of Delhi experience dust storm this evening. Visuals from Geeta Colony pic.twitter.com/89SY6EoEs2 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

Tree Branches Collapse

#WATCH | Delhi: Branches of trees fell after the National Capital experienced dust storm in several areas. (Visuals from Mandi House) pic.twitter.com/WDIFs9tv8r — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)