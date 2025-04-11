The weather in Delhi suddenly changed on Friday, April 11, in the evening. The sky turned cloudy, followed by light drizzle and duststorms in some parts of the national capital. News agency ANI shared a video of the dust storm in Delhi's Dwarka. While rains brought much-needed relief to Delhiites amid a heatwave, the dust storm caused major inconvenience to the residents. Dust storm in Delhi also caused the collapsed of the tree branches in Mandi House area. Weather Forecast Today, April 11: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Delhi Weather Update

Dust Storm in Delhi 

Delhi Witness Dust Storm

Tree Branches Collapse

