New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A two-year-old girl, who was playing with her friends near a road in Rohini, was killed after being hit by a car on Sunday, police said.

The girl was playing outside an office on KN Katju Marg where her father works as a security guard, they said.

Also Read | #US-#Pakistan Ties on the Mend, but Not Fixed Yet Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The car's driver, Aman Bansal, (27), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, has been apprehended in the case, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the KN Katju Marg police station regarding the accident.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Fakes Husband’s Death, Submits ‘Autopsy Report’ To Claim Rs 50 Lakh Insurance.

After reaching the spot, police found complainant Om Prakash present there and he alleged that a car had hit the girl, the officer said.

The girl was taken to the Dr. Baba Saheb Amnedkar hospital in Rohini where she was declared brought dead, Tayal said.

Police said a case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Bansal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)