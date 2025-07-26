New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was found lying unconscious with a head and stab injury near Badarpur Bus Stand in Delhi early Saturday morning.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:35 am on Mathura Road, near Bus Stand Number 5, at the Badarpur Border.

A police team patrolling the area noticed the unconscious man, who was bleeding from the back of his head.

"Staff immediately rushed to the spot, i.e., near Bus Stand No. 5, 433, Badarpur Border, where one male individual was found lying unconscious on the roadside," the Delhi Police said.

The injured man was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by an ERV vehicle of PS Badarpur at around 5:30 am.

However, upon arrival at the hospital, the attending medical officer declared him dead.

Soon after the death, the Crime Team was called to the scene to carry out a detailed inspection and capture photographic evidence.

The police identified the deceased as Makbul Akram, aged 20 years, a resident of Gali No. 04, Shyam Colony, Faridabad.

"He was originally from West Champaran, Bihar," police said.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death. (ANI)

