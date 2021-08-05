New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A 21-year-old girl working as a civil defence volunteer was found dead at her alleged live-in partner's house in Delhi's Badli area.

The deceased's family members have accused her live-in partner, Aamir Khan, of murdering her.

According to Delhi Police, family members have also accused Khan of exploitation and forced religious conversion of the victim on the pretext of marriage.

However, the police said that the girl died in mysterious circumstances and the body has been for post-mortem.

Delhi Police received the information about the girl's death from the hospital on Tuesday.

"A medical board has been formed. Considering the death suspicious, the body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem under section 174 of CrPC. The real cause of death will be clear only after the findings of the post-mortem," said a Delhi Police official.

Delhi Police is also analysing the victim's phone. (ANI)

