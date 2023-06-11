New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Ambedkar Nagar police station area of Delhi, said police. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the police added.

"Information regarding hanging was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station. The police reached the spot where a person namely Gaurav, 22, resident of Village Singrana, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the police said.

Also Read | Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Junior Women’s Hockey Team for Lifting Maiden Asia Cup Title.

During the inquiry, the statement of the landlord Manoj was recorded. He stated that the deceased and his brother namely Sekhar had been residing on the 4th floor of his property as a tenant for four years, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was a habitual drunkard. The deceased's body was sent to AIIMS Hospital. Proceedings under sections 174 CrPC are being initiated and further inquiry is being carried out, the police added. (ANI)

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heatwave Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Over Next Three Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)