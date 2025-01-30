India News | Delhi: 24-year-old Man Stabbed to Death by 2 Juveniles over Personal Dispute

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Katwaria Sarai here by two juveniles seeking revenge over a personal dispute, an official said on Thursday.

The attack was reportedly motivated by the victim's continued interaction with one of the accused's sisters, despite repeated warnings, police said.

The accused, both 16 years old, were apprehended in the Sanjay Van area, the officer added.

"The matter came to light when Safdarjung Hospital informed Kishangarh police station about a patient, Kamil (24), who had been admitted with injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. His cousin, Tariq, an eyewitness, reported that Kamil was attacked late at night on January 29 while returning home from work. Two individuals intercepted them, with one restraining Kamil while the other repeatedly hit him before fleeing," said the officer.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated. Officers inspected the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage.

Eyewitnesses and villagers helped identify the suspects, who had no mobile phones, making tracking difficult, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the attack was driven by personal animosity. One of the accused sought revenge against Kamil for allegedly speaking to his sister despite repeated warnings, the officer added.

