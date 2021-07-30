New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A man and his two friends have been arrested for allegedly killing his 63-year-old uncle in the Dwarka area here, police said on Friday.

Rajbeer (27), Abhishek (19) and Lalit (24) were arrested on July 28 following raids at multiple locations in Najafgarh, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Patodi and Sonipat, they said.

The crime took place on July 27.

Ajeet Singh was shot dead by his nephew, Rajbeer, and the two others when he was sleeping outside his house, police said.

After the incident, they robbed a food delivery boy of his motorcycle at gunpoint and fled, they said.

A day before the murder, they had met at a hotel and planned it, police said.

According to police, the victim's elder son, Vinod Kumar, in his complaint said on July 26, there was a quarrel between his family and Rajbeer's father over a construction work.

Kumar claimed that during this, Rajbeer threatened to kill his family.

Both the families reside opposite to each other in Palam Extension. The victim was renovating a part of his house and this led to a quarrel between the two families, a senior police officer said.

When family members were interrogated, they revealed that Rajbeer was seen with his friend Abhishek. However, their mobile phones were found to be switched off, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said “With the help of technical surveillance, the mobile number of Rajbeer revealed his location near Galaxy Royal hotel at Ramphal chowk.”

“Investigation revealed that Rajbeer and his friend Abhishek had booked a room at the hotel on July 26 where they along with their third associate… hatched the conspiracy to kill Singh. They later left the hotel at midnight without checking out and headed to his uncle's house to kill him,” he said

A pistol with two live cartridges and the robbed motorcycle along with mobile phones of the accused were recovered, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)