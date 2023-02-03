New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A three-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Friday, the police said.

A woman, on Friday, reached Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Police Station along with her daughter aged about three years and stated that her daughter went missing in the morning of Friday.

Also Read | Adani Group Crisis: Global Ratings Revises Outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to Negative.

She said that she was looking for her daughter when her neighbour namely Rani informed her that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area.

The neighbour, Rani also told that she had also seen two persons going in the same direction towards the Jungle area.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Using Dumbbells During Fight in Bengaluru, Calls Police Control Room to Surrender.

According to the mother, they searched the area and found the child crying and bleeding from her private part.

When the mother enquired about what had happened, the child kept crying.

Following which, the monther her husband about it, and they approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The child was taken for her medical examination and treatment at hospital. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and apprehended both the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22). Both belong to Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said, while adding that both have been booked, and the police were further looking into the incident.

Both accused are married and work at a garbage recycling facility, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)