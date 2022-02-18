New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Four men were arrested for attempting to rob a doctor's clinic in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the main conspirator had been visiting the 50-year-old woman doctor's clinic for the treatment of his daughter for the last 10 years.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

The accused have been identified as Ved Prakash (40), a resident of Mukundpur, Rahul (35), Rohit (20) and Ansh (19), all residents of Timarpur, they said.

At around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, police got information regarding a robbery at a clinic in Adarsh Nagar, police said.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

The victim said she was inside her ‘child care' clinic when three unknown people entered and one of them put a pistol on her head and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm, they said.

Another person taped her mouth shut and took away her mobile phone. Meanwhile, the doctor's attendant and her husband started shouting due to which some people gathered outside the clinic and the accused fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage wherein three people were seen entering the clinic. Later, a route chart was prepared and the three were seen in a cab at certain distance from the spot, the officer said.

It was found that this cab was registered in the name of Rahul from Timarpur. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and he was nabbed. On his instance, three more people were held, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The robbed mobile phone of the doctor, a pistol along with four cartridges, a dagger and the car used in the commission of crime was seized from them, police said.

Interrogation revealed that Prakash planned the robbery as he had been visiting the clinic and knew all access points and other details. Also, he wanted to clear his debt of Rs 7 lakh taken from a local financier while Rahul wanted the money to pay off the loan he had taken to buy the cab, the DCP said.

They also carried out a recce of the clinic on Monday, police said.

According to police, the group wanted to keep the doctor as hostage and demand more money from her family members, they said.

Police said, Prakash remained in the cab as the doctor could have recognised him while the others went in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)