New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing jewellery from a woman's house in Delhi's Bindapur area during the lockdown, officials said on Tuesday.

On more person has been arrested for aiding the trio by taking a loan against the stolen jewellery as they could not sell it due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the city, the police officials said.

The suspects have been identified as Sonu (19), a resident of Sewak Park, and Tarun (19) and Sunny (24), both residents of Mansa Ram Park, they said.

On June 1, the woman, a government teacher, lodged a complaint regarding the theft of jewellery from her house at Sewak Park, police said.

She was stuck in Hyderabad due to lockdown, when the jewellery was stolen from her house here, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended a juvenile on Monday. On his instance, his three associates were arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that Sonu, Tarun and the juvenile had allegedly committed the burglary, he said.

Due to the lockdown, they could not sell the jewellery, and later Sunny got a loan against it from a bank, the DCP said.

Gold jewellery, Rs 45,000 cash and two video cameras were recovered from their possession, police said.

