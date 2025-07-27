New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke down at a building in the New Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manju Jain (40).

As per officials, the fire incident was reported on Sunday morning at PS New Usmanpur. According to the Delhi Police, upon reaching the spot, i.e., Gali No. 3, Bhagat Singh Colony, it was found that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the building.

Four fire tenders were deployed and successfully doused the flames. The forensic team processed the scene, officials said.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital; however, she was declared brought dead.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

