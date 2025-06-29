New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has rolled out a 45-point action plan aimed at enhancing the capital's water infrastructure, upgrading sewerage networks, increasing transparency in tanker services, and rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna River. The comprehensive plan, backed by a budget of Rs 9,000 crore, is targeted for completion by next year, a senior official confirmed.

The campaign aims to provide the capital with clean water and a pollution-free Yamuna. Chief Minister Gupta is personally leading the efforts to rejuvenate the river, with close monitoring also being conducted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

Additionally, the Central Government and the Delhi Government are collaborating on a war footing to clean the River Yamuna. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will re-verify a total of 360 small and large drains in the city, and a drone survey will be conducted for 22 major drains falling into the river.

A total of 67 locations have been identified for pollution monitoring in the Yamuna River. A survey will be conducted by July and the report will be submitted to the Delhi Jal Board.

The Delhi government is also installing 32 real-time water Monitoring Stations to clean the river Yamuna. Out of these 32, 10 will be set up on the Yamuna river and 22 on major drains, said a senior official.

The Delhi government plans to clean the Yamuna River within its first tenure.

In its new initiative for Clean Energy and Water Conservation in Delhi, the Delhi Government will transform the Najafgarh Drain into a 30 MW canal-top solar power corridor. (ANI)

