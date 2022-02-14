New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The national capital continued to witness a dip in coronavirus cases with 586 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate going down to 1.37 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 18,51,906, according to Delhi Health Department bulletin.

The total recoveries from the virus have gone up to 18,22,414 including 1,092 new recoveries.

The city reported four more deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,076. The case fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

The city has 3,416 are active COVID-19 cases. Delhi had reported 804 new infections on Sunday and the positivity rate was 1.50 per cent. The city reported 920 new infections on Saturday with a case positivity rate of 1.68 per cent.

The bulletin said 42,797 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city rose by 12,833 in the last 24 hours to 3,05,35,393.

The city has 16,154 containment zones. (ANI)

