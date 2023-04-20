New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) AIIMS, Delhi has constituted a committee for setting up an internal message communication system to improve responsiveness, collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders, especially during emergency situations.

According to an office memorandum issued on April 19, a robust message system will allow dissemination of important communication to a large group of employees to promptly enhance our capacity to handle mass casualties or disaster situations and improve emergency response.

The memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas stated that the premier medical institute caters to more than 25000 patients and visitors each day.

It is spread across various campuses in Ansari Nagar, Jhajjar, Ballabhgarh, Trilok Puri, and Ghaziabad. At present, official communications are sent through emails, e-Office or personally through phone calls which requires time and effort and inadvertently may lead to a delay in communication.

"An efficient, safe and robust messaging system for quick communication will help in improving responsiveness, collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders, especially during emergency situations," the office memorandum stated.

A communication system that allows authorized users to send and receive bulk messages in real-time needs to be established. Such an internal communication system would also have the capability to restrict personal use of mobile phones during working hours, the memorandum stated.

This system will be tailor-made based on the needs of the institution and should broadly have features such as an application-based system which should run both on Android and iOS devices.

The application should have features similar to popular instant messaging platforms being commonly used. It should allow users to send and receive instant messages for prompt and secure communications regarding patient care activities, official communications, etc.

The application should be user-friendly, accessible, and able to accommodate a large number of users at any given time, the memorandum said.

The system should allow messages to be broadcasted to all users or to a selected category of users/ employees. The system should allow creation of a closed user groups for sharing of patient care information to selected users/ employees, confidentially.

Software must be robust and safe from cybersecurity threats and the system should host a digital copy of the Institute's directory and allow access to all employees. In addition, it should be able to integrate with the existing system(s) and should be scalable, the memorandum stated.

The system should enable integration with the duty rosters of various cadres of employees and this information should be easily accessible to select users. The system should allow users to send text and various kinds of files (word documents, PDF, JPEG/PNG, .mov/.mp4, etc.) for facilitating decisions regarding patient care. Software must be hosted on the cloud.

Data must be stored on Indian Servers as per existing guidelines of Government of India. The software must be indigenously developed.

Agencies must submit satisfactory installation reports of the software in other reputable organizations. If possible, the application should have the ability to integrate with the proposed indoor navigation system, allowing geotagging, the memorandum said.

The committee comprising nine members has been directed to request an expression of interest (EOI) in this regard within seven days from experienced government organizations, public sector undertakings or autonomous bodies/organisations under government of India with a proven track record in providing and maintaining message communication systems for large organization(s).

The committee shall also invite interested organization to demonstrate their solutions to assess the feasibility of implementation considering the complex requirements of our institute.

The interested organizations will be requested to schedule demonstration of their solutions within seven days of publishing of the EOI and to deliver a fully functional solution within three months.

