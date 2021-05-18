New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved to the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year, due to rainfall and gusty winds, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 93 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

According to CPCB data, the 24-hour average AQI settled in the 'satisfactory' category on eight days in September last year. However, it remained in moderate, poor, very poor and severe categories since then.

The weather department has forecast 'heavy to very rain', thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 60 kmph at isolated places in the city on Wednesday. PTI

