New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital deteriorated on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 267, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A day earlier, the AQI was recorded at 206, also in the 'poor' category.

Several areas of Delhi are now witnessing a layer of smog, raising concerns among residents, especially those with respiratory issues.

According to CPCB data, AQI readings were 317 at Anand Vihar, 333 at Bawana, 280 at Chandni Chowk, 252 at Dwarka Sector 8, 192 at IGI Airport (T3), 277 at ITO, 344 at Narela, 277 at Punjabi Bagh, 296 at RK Puram, 339 at Wazirpur, and 335 at Rohini.

Areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path registered an AQI of 277, while AIIMS recorded 296. The AQI of Akshardham Temple reported 317, classified as 'very poor'.

According to AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the capital was around 10.4°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius around 7 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Misty conditions prevailed, with humidity at 97 per cent and calm winds reported at 0 km/h.

Furthermore, a day earlier, Mundka recorded the AQI at 276, followed by Shadipur (282), Nehru Nagar (269), Rohini (255), Bawana (256), Jahangirpuri (252), Wazirpur (251), Ashok Vihar (243), Narela (229), Vivek Vihar (228), Pusa (227), Sirifort (224), and Chandani Chowk (192), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On the other hand, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the AQI at 129, with other areas including Lodhi Road (139), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (144), Mandir Marg (148), IIT Delhi (149), Aya Nagar (165), and IGI Airport (177) reporting comparatively better air quality. (ANI)

