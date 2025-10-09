New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 1816 crore of the Delhi Government in New Delhi.

On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and several other dignitaries were present. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation extended advance greetings to the people of Delhi for Diwali and Chhath Puja, said an official release.

In his address, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that recently, Narendra Modi completed 24 years of continuous service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He described Prime Minister Modi as the first personality in the country to serve the nation for such a long period of 24 years, as the Chief Minister of a major state and then as the Prime Minister of great India.

He said that during these 24 years, Prime Minister Modi initiated numerous new endeavours that laid the foundation for fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has brought good governance to the ground level.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has resolved to secure the nation, advance the economy, and make India a leader in every field by the centenary of India's independence in 2047. He mentioned that on Prime Minister Modi's birthday, the Seva Pakhwada began, during which 17 projects worth over Rs 1700 crore were inaugurated and their foundation stones laid in Delhi. Today, as the Seva Pakhwada concludes, 11 projects costing Rs 1800 crore are being inaugurated, and the foundation stones for 8 projects are being laid.

Amit Shah highlighted that today's event holds special significance as approximately 80 per cent of the projects initiated are linked to efforts to make the Yamuna River clean. He stated that when the people of Delhi chose change, Prime Minister Modi declared that purifying Mother Yamuna was the top priority of his government. Prime Minister Modi promised to complete the task of cleaning the Yamuna by 2029. By merely reducing corruption and spending less on advertisements, the purification of the Yamuna can be achieved. He said that the path to realising the dream of a clean Yamuna has been paved.

Shah added that under PM Modi's leadership, a plan to clean the Yamuna up to Prayagraj within the next seven months has been prepared. He said that the previous government had promised to clean the Yamuna and take a dip in it, but they didn't take the dip, and the people of Delhi made them sink instead.

Amit Shah said that as soon as our government came to power in Delhi, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented within the very first week. He stated that in the 57 Mohalla Clinics opened by the previous government, there were no glucometers, 45 had no X-ray machines, 21 lacked facilities to check pulse, and 38 clinics didn't even have thermometers. He said that treatment cannot be provided in such Mohalla Clinics.

Shah added that during its 11 years in power, the previous government was involved in several scams related to Mohalla Clinics, CNG, liquor, advertisements, medicines, classrooms, the Delhi Jal Board, Sheesh Mahal, CCTV, and panic buttons.

The Home Minister further stated that the previous central government was also involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore; however, during Prime Minister Modi's 11 years of governance, not a single allegation of corruption has been made. He said this clearly shows that our governments are truly dedicated to serving the people.

Union Home Minister Shah said that during the previous government's tenure, garbage mountains in Delhi had reached heights of up to 65 meters. He announced that by January 1, 2028, Delhiites will no longer see these garbage mountains; instead, beautiful gardens will begin to be developed at those sites.

Shah also remarked that since 2015, the previous Delhi government had obstructed the benefits of schemes that Prime Minister Modi intended to deliver to the people of Delhi. The previous government failed to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, depriving Delhi's residents of its benefits.

Amit Shah mentioned that as soon as his government came to power in Delhi, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented within the first week.

Shah further said that over 11 years, the previous government was involved in numerous scams related to Mohalla Clinics, CNG, liquor, advertisements, medicines, classrooms, the Delhi Jal Board, Sheeshmahal, CCTV, and panic buttons. He added that the previous central government had also been embroiled in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, but in contrast, no allegations of corruption have been made against Prime Minister Modi's 11-year tenure. He emphasised that this reflects the dedication of their governments to serving the public. (ANI)

