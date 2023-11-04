New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Air quality in Delhi remains 'severe' for 3rd straight day this week; AQI at 504

The latest visuals from Vasant Kunj area show haze in the air as air quality in the city continues to be in 'Severe' category.

ANI drone camera footage, filmed at 7:45 AM today, from the Signature Bridge shows a thick layer of haze in the air. The air quality in Delhi continues to be in 'Severe' category as per CPCB

Meanwhile, a similar situation was recorded in Nodia in the National Capital region, as AQI plunged to the 'severe' category recording 576. In Noida Sector-116 AQI stands at 426 and in Noida Sector 62 at 428 as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The latest drone camera footage at 7:30 AM from the ITO area in New Delhi, showed a layer of haze covering the city.

Morning visuals show haze surrounding the area of Anand Vihar. The AQI in the area stands at 448, in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which is fatal for lung related diseases and even poses a risk of of lung cancer. (ANI)

