Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) every July in Hyderabad. The proposal received unanimous support from global business leaders and policymakers during the 'Join The Rise' event held in Davos.

Stating that one year is a very long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and making investment decisions, the Chief Minister proposed to the WEF to organise another follow-up forum every year, in July or August, in Hyderabad. "I request to join me in making this happen - to bring a July WEF Forum to Hyderabad," the release noted.

He added that the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit was very successful, attracting investments worth over Rs 5.75 lakh crore. "Normally, we come to Davos to sign MoUs, but this year, after the Global Business Summit's success, we are now focusing on presenting our vision and policies."

Referring to the massive success of Telangana Rising Global Summit -- held at Bharat Future City -- in December 2025, the CM said Telangana now decided to talk to the World Economic Forum about hosting the follow-up Forum in Hyderabad. The event, which showcased the growth framework and the vision for 2047, saw the launch of Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) and Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030. The delegation, including Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, explained about the state's game-changer projects - roads, metro rail expansion, rejuvenation of river, lake and water bodies. They also mentioned the plans for new economic zones, building a new city, and a new manufacturing zone to become a China +1 alternative option.

According to a release, they explained that Telangana has unmatched investment potential and sought the support of global companies in technology, knowledge, experience and expertise.

The Chief Minister informed the high-profile attendees that Hyderabad had grown into a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He added that Hyderabad is being developed as India's first city to be operational 24 hours -- with a focus on the night-time economy on both sides of the River Musi.

"We are building a new city - totally smart, designed for the future, and India's answer to the best in the world. It is called Bharat Future City. In over 30,000 acres, with more than 50% area left open as Green cover," he said.

Indian actor Chiranjeevi, who was also in attendance, stood as a special attraction during the dinner event. (ANI)

