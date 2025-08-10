New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Delhi International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), functioning under the aegis of the High Court of Delhi, has announced the third edition of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend (DAW), scheduled to take place from 18 to 21 September in New Delhi.

This flagship event has become a cornerstone in the region's arbitration calendar, drawing together a distinguished assembly of jurists, international arbitrators, institutional leaders, policymakers, senior advocates, corporate counsel, and academics from across the globe.

DAW 2025 is designed to foster meaningful dialogue on emerging trends in both domestic and international arbitration, with a focus on positioning India as a rising hub for commercial dispute resolution.

The inaugural session will be held at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India and will feature a Welcome Address by Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi; a Keynote Address by Stephen Gageler AC, Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia; and a Chief Guest's Address by Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Chief Justice of India.

The evening will conclude with a cultural performance by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Bhushan awardee and Grammy winner.

Throughout the four-day event, DAW 2025 will host a series of thematic panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking events. Topics will include "The Anatomy of an Enforceable Award," "Environmental Concerns in Investor-State Dispute Settlement," "Arbitration Amidst Global Challenges and Change," "Seats of the Future: Enhancing the Indian Arbitration Ecosystem," "Arbitration 2.0: AI and Technology in Dispute Resolution," "Appointment of Independent Arbitrators: Party Autonomy Conundrum," "Investment Arbitration at a Crossroads," and "Drafting of Enforceable Awards: International Best Practices."

These sessions will be chaired and led by eminent personalities, including former and sitting Supreme Court judges, senior advocates, and global arbitration leaders, with institutional representation from SIAC, ICC, PCA, LCIA, VIAC, and others.

In the lead-up to the main event, pre-DAW activities from 15th to 17th September will include specialised training sessions, debates, and networking receptions hosted by international bodies such as the Vienna International Arbitral Centre, Quadrant Chambers, International Bar Association, HKIAC, Fountain Court Chambers, AAA-ICDR, and Arbitral Women.

These sessions will cover topics ranging from Cross-Examination Training to Safeguarding Arbitral Procedure against Fraud, the Changing Landscape of India's BIT Regime, and the IBA Rules on Conflict of Interest.

The closing session on September 21 will feature a Keynote Address by Gary Born, Partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, on "International Arbitration: Past, Present, and Future."

It will also include a Presidential Address by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice, and a Valedictory Address by Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

