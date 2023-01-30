New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be launching the Supersite and Mobile (AQM) Van for the real-time source apportionment study tomorrow.

A press release informed that this supersite is situated in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, within the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya premises.

The study on real-time source apportionment will assist in determining the causes of the rise in air pollution at any specific location in Delhi. The project has been initiated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and TERI, the release stated.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the supersite will also assist in forecasting air pollution levels.

"As already stated by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the launch of the supersite is one of the most important aspects of Delhi's campaign to combat pollution. It is also one of the most crucial elements covered in the Winter Action Plan. Based on the data, this supersite will also assist in forecasting air pollution levels," he said.

The AAP leader further said that Delhi would become the first city to get real-time source segmentation of air pollution

"The Delhi government would be able to deploy resources and take proactive measures to control pollution as a result of these forecasts. Now Delhi would become the first city to get real-time source segmentation of air pollution. The initiative for real-time source apportionment will assist in determining the causes of the rise in air pollution at any specific location in Delhi," he added.

Gopal Rai said that it will also assist in locating and eliminating the numerous causes of Delhi's pollution.

"It will also aid in comprehending the immediate effects of numerous pollution sources, including industrial emissions, biomass burning, stubble burning, emissions from moving vehicles etc. The Delhi government would be able to control the sources of pollution based on the findings of this study. This will assist in locating and eliminating the numerous causes of Delhi's pollution. The government will also benefit from these pollution forecasts while making policy decisions" Gopal Rai further said. (ANI)

