New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) All the eight BJP legislators were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday as they raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal government relentlessly and accused it of being "anti-farmer.

The eight BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri later staged a protest inside the assembly premises carrying miniature ploughs.

Party leaders and workers also staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the "unfair compensation" given to farmers at Nangli Zafarpur village.

"There is less compensation on land acquisition and no subsidy is given on agricultural appliances. No hospital, colleges or sewer lines have been laid in villages of Delhi during eight years of the AAP government," Bidhuri charged.

The BJP MLAs tried to raise the farmers issue but could not do so as the AAP legislators were also protesting over the alleged sabotaging of the Kejriwal government's works by officers.

The BJP legislators were marshalled out as they continued to raise slogans against the Kejriwal government, accusing it of being "anti farmer, when the House finally settled down for business.

"We were scheduled to ask questions from the Kejriwal government over the farmers issue under Rule 280 (special mention) but the AAP legislators conspired to stall it by coming to the Well of the House and wasting the time reserved for special mention for the MLAs," charged BJP MLA Abhay Verma.

The ruling AAP did not allow the farmers' issue to be raised in the assembly as the legislators of the party created ruckus. But the Speaker expelled all the BJP MLAs, Bidhuri charged.

"The Kejriwal government is trying to strangulate the opposition. In the Delhi Assembly today, for the fourth consecutive day, BJP MLAs were marshalled out," Bidhuri said in a statement.

The Leader of Opposition was to raise the farmers' problems at the start of the session but the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party did not allow him to raise this issue by "deliberately" creating "ruckus" charged the statement.

After being ousted from the assembly, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in outside the chief minister's office against the "anti-farmer" AAP government and demanded Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta alleged that the Opposition was prevented from raising various issues including alleged corruption of AAP government and its failure to control pollution in Delhi.

Outside the Assembly, Delhi BJP leaders and workers accompanied by farmers staged a protest against the Kejriwal government.

"We demand that the Kejriwal government should give a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore per acre to the people of Nangli village at the market rate," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He also claimed that the standing crop of villagers in Rawta was damaged due to water from a drain inundating fields of the farmers, but nothing was done by Delhi government to provide relief to them.

