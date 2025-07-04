New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday announced the formation of six special committees, focused on critical areas such as the welfare of transgenders, senior citizens, among others.

This brings the total number of committees to 35, said an official statement.

Gupta said the formation of these special committees reflects the Assembly's evolving role in addressing emerging challenges. He emphasised that these committees are not only institutional mechanisms but also instruments of social responsibility.

These include committees focused on critical areas such as the welfare of senior citizens, peace and harmony, and the welfare of transgenders and persons with disabilities, among others, it said. These special committees have been constituted to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure focused attention on the concerns of marginalised and under-represented communities, it added.

The formation process took place in four phases—11 committees were formed in the first phase, seven in the second, 11 in the third, and the latest six special committees in the fourth phase.

The Special Committee on Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disability is chaired by Karnail Singh and includes Dr Anil Goyal, Harish Khurana, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Prem Chauhan, Shikha Roy, and Virender Singh Kadian.

The Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly is headed by Abhay Kumar Verma. The members include Gajender Singh Yadav, Poonam Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Sanjeev Jha, Surya Prakash Khatri, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Vishesh Ravi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

The Special House Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour by Government Officers with MLAs is chaired by Sanjay Goyal. Anil Goyal, Anil Jha, Anil Kumar Sharma, Jarnail Singh, Karnail Singh, Kulwant Rana, Om Prakash Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

Ravinder Singh Negi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Former chief minister Atishi is a member of this committee along with Ajay Dutt, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Raj Kumar Bhatia, and Sandeep Sehrawat.

The Special Committee on Peace and Harmony is headed by Chandan Kumar Choudhary while Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Neelam Pahalwan, Punardeep Singh Sawhney, Shyam Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The Special Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens is headed by Tilak Ram Gupta and its members are Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Om Prakash Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Ram Singh Netaji, Satish Upadhyay, Umang Bajaj, and Veer Singh Dhingan. PTI SLB

