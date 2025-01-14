New Delhi, January 14: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi on Tuesday filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, scheduled on February 5. The AAP filed her nomination at the District Election Office. Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Atishi contested from the Kalkaji seat and defeated the BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a vote margin of more than 10 per cent. Speaking to the media after filing her nomination, Atishi said, "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination and I hope that, just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future." Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: CM Atishi Calls BJP ‘Galli-Galoch’ Party, Claims Ramesh Bidhuri Will Be Their CM Face for Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

AAP Candidate Atishi Files Her Nomination From Kalkaji Seat

#WATCH | Delhi CM & AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Atishi files nomination at District Election Office pic.twitter.com/EyiLYRBuH6 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Reacting to the FIR filed against her over Mode Code of Conduct violation, the AAP leader said that the Election Commission does not see any violation when BJP candidate Parvesh Verma distributes money. "The whole country saw that Parvesh Verma was distributing money. Women came on TV and said that they were given Rs 1100 to press the lotus button. After that, he tweeted saying that he was distributing glasses in a health camp. Then he was distributing sheets and bedspreads with his name in Kidwai Nagar. The Election Commission does not see any violation of the Model Code of Conduct in this," Atishi said.

"We went to the Election Commission multiple times, and they assured us that the election would be fair. Investigations are still ongoing against Parvesh Verma, while an FIR has already been filed against me without any investigation," she added. Monday, the Delhi CM held a roadshow with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Unable To File Nomination From Kalkaji Constituency on Monday, CM Atishi To Submit Poll Papers on January 14.

At 43, Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. On September 17 2024, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025. Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

