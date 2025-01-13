New Delhi, January 13: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi could not file her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Monday, an AAP leader said. Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, the chief minister held a roadshow after paying obeisance at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar and then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer to file her nomination. BJP Slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Over CAG Reports, Asks Does He Consider Himself Above Constitution.

However, as the roadshow got her delayed, she went to the Election Commission office to join AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with officials at 3 pm without filing the nomination papers. Nominations for the assembly elections can be filed every day until 3 pm. Atishi is now scheduled to file her papers on Tuesday.