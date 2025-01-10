In a sharp attack on the BJP ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the party of being a "Galli-Galoch" party, questioning its choice of a CM face. Speaking at a press conference on January 10, Atishi claimed that BJP's CM candidate for the upcoming elections would be Ramesh Bidhuri, who, according to her, is known for his abusive language. Atishi emphasised that the BJP was expected to announce Bidhuri as their CM face in the next few days, pointing out that in the BJP, those who "abuse the most" rise to prominence. She also took a dig at BJP's internal discussions, citing credible sources claiming that Bidhuri would be the one chosen by the party. Atishi contrasted this with AAP, asserting that voting for her party ensures Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. The Delhi elections are slated for February 5, 2025, with results to be declared on February 8, 2025. ‘Iss Devi Ko Kitne Bungalow Chahiye’: BJP Amplifies Attack on Delhi CM Atishi Over Ongoing ‘Bungalow for CM’ Controversy.

‘BJP’s CM Face Will Be Ramesh Bidhuri,’ Says Delhi CM Atishi

#WATCH | Delhi CM & AAP leader Atishi says, " Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face. BJP's Core… pic.twitter.com/yLED9g2So5 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

