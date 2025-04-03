New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The PWD will upgrade the IT infra in the Delhi Assembly premises with additions of latest gadgets like ultra-high definition cameras and LED displays among other additions, officials said on Thursday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) planned comprehensive repair and maintenance of existing IT infrastructure of the Delhi Assembly, procurement of two LED display screens and 4K ultra high-definition cameras, under table speakers and other necessary gadgets to meet the audio-visual requirements, they said.

The PWD is also undertaking repair and maintenance of three fountains in the Delhi Assembly premises to enhance aesthetics of the heritage building also known as Old Secretariat, said a senior PWD officer.

The department has started the process to procure the equipments, which are likely to be installed soon. A dedicated team of three people -- an engineer, a technician and a helper -- will also be deputed to address any problems and requirements to the systems, he said.

"The additional staff is as per requirement to maintain smooth operation of the public announcement system, LED TVs and integrated audio and video system. The staff deputed will also carry out inspections and record the health of all the systems. Tenders have been floated in this regard," said the official.

The Delhi Assembly has already signed a tripartite agreement, including with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, for installation of the National e Vidhan Application (NeVA) to undertake legislative business in a paperless manner.

The PWD is also working on the project to repair and clean the three large fountains inside the premises of the historically significant building.

The Delhi Assembly has a computerised musical fountain, Dandelion fountain and an Umbrella fountain, which are to be operated between 10 am to 6 pm, the department officials said.

The repair and maintenance work will involve complete cleaning of the nozzles and other accessories on a weekly basis for which a concessionaire will be hired, they said.

"The contractor has to arrange for checking of nozzles for any blockage and unblocking the nozzles for proper functioning for all fountains and cleaning the base, side wall and all channels of fountain with high pressure washer and removal of suspended, floating waste etc. on regular basis as required," said another PWD official.

The total cost of both projects is Rs 47 lakh and the maintenance will be for the entire year.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said several initiatives are being taken to modernise the Vidhan Sabha building along with technical upgradation and overall upkeep.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Delhi Assembly, he noted that the premises hosted the meetings of the first Parliament of India and was the site where the nation's freedom fighters faced execution.

Gupta said that he would soon meet Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the development of the Vidhan Sabha building as a heritage monument.

