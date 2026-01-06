New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will make a statement regarding the present status of the Environment in the national capital and the significant steps being taken by the government to control pollution on Wednesday, the third day of the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, according to the list of business.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lay the copies of the several reports on the Table of the House.

Minister of Legislative Affairs Pravesh Sahib Singh will move 'The Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Bill No. 01 of 2026)' for consideration and passing, introduced in the House on January 6.

As per the list of business, in the Delhi Assembly House, Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh will introduce "The Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment Provisions) Bill, 2026", and Minister Kapil Mishra will introduce "Delhi Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026."

Minister Ashish Sood will make a statement regarding the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, will congratulate the Delhi government on the successful implementation of 'Atal Canteen Yojna'.

Earlier today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly premises, highlighting the rising air pollution and deteriorating AQI levels in the national capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the BJP is "running away" from addressing the critical issue of pollution, accusing the ruling party of avoiding accountability and refusing to engage in meaningful discussions on the matter.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310, categorised as 'very poor' at 4 pm today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AAP MLAs had also staged a protest inside the Delhi Assembly on Monday, pressing for urgent policy measures and accountability on the capital's air quality. Party leaders demanded stricter action to curb pollution, including controlling emissions from vehicles, industrial discharges, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday), and will continue until January 8. (ANI)

