New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi on Tuesday strongly opposed the recent notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), directing that police depositions be recorded from police stations instead of courts.

In an urgent meeting, leaders of all district bar associations unanimously condemned the move, calling it "anti-lawyer, anti-justice and against public interest."

The Committee passed a resolution stating that the Government will be given 48 hours to withdraw the notification. A formal representation is also set to be submitted to the concerned authorities.

"If the notification is not withdrawn within the stipulated time, all Bar Associations of Delhi will oppose it in the strongest possible terms, and if required, launch an agitation, including taking to the streets," the Committee declared.

The statement warned that the directive would paralyse the trial process and obstruct the delivery of justice by taking crucial testimony out of the court's domain.

"The district court Bar Associations of Delhi stand united and will not allow such an anti-justice measure to be implemented under any circumstances," said Tarun Rana, Secretary, NDBA and Additional Secretary General of the Coordination Committee. (ANI)

