New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Raisina Hill in New Delhi will witness Indian tunes to mark the culmination of the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 29 this year in the national capital.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "This year, the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Raisina Hill in New Delhi will witness all Indian tunes to mark the culmination of the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 29. The tunes will be played by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force before President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries."

The Beating Retreat Ceremony is a military ceremony that marks the end of Republic Day celebrations in the country.

It is held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk and is a centuries-old tradition that dates back to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat.

Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by. (ANI)

