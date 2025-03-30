New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found inside a bed box in a flat in Shahdara area, an official said on Sunday.

Ashish Kumar (45), was arrested from Bihar in the early hours of Sunday. He has been taken into custody and being interrogated, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update: Ramzan Ends as Crescent Moon Sighted in India, Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated on March 31.

On Friday, the decomposing body of Anju alias Anjali was found in a bed box, wrapped in a blanket, in a flat in Shahdara, the police said.

The two other accused -- flat owner Vivekanand Mishra (64) and Abhay Kumar Jha alias Sonu (29), a driver from Bihar -- were arrested on Saturday, the police said.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Eid, Says 'This Festival Strengthens Spirit of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Compassion'.

Investigations revealed that Ashish, along with Mishra and Jha had allegedly killed Anju after she caught them in a compromising situation, they said.

Anju had initially left for Ludhiana, but Ashish convinced her to return, only to later murder her with the help of Mishra and Jha, they said.

The three men then concealed her body in a bed box at Mishra's flat before fleeing to Jaipur, where they stayed at the house of Jha's cousin, the police said.

Ashish is being questioned, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)