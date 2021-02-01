New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday launched a campaign for collecting donations for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya after party MP Manoj Tiwari's proposed 'Rath Yatra' in northeast Delhi was postponed owing to the farmers' protest.

The northeast Delhi had last year witnessed widespread communal violence that claimed over 50 lives and rendered over 300 injured, besides massive destruction of public and private property.

Tiwari said he postponed his 'Rath Yatra' in view of the "prevailing situation" in the city.

"The Delhi Police is doing a great job in the prevailing situation. In view of its preoccupation with farmers protest at national capital's borders and the blast in the city, I decided to postpone the Rath Yatra," Tiwari told PTI.

He said the 'Rath Yatra' will be taken out once the situation normalises.

The office bearers of Delhi BJP led by party president Adesh Gupta collected donations from people across the city.

The BJP MP said though the 'Rath Yatra' was postponed, he visited his constituency and collected donations from the people there.

The Delhi BJP president, who launched the campaign from Valmiki temple in JJ colony in Wazirpur, said, "It's a matter of faith for many people in the country and BJP workers will knock at every door for collecting funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The campaign will continue till February 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)